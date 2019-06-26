Let your July 4 holiday end with fireworks, not food poisoning - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging everyone to be food safe as they grill out this Fourth of July to keep the celebration free from illness-causing bacteria. 

"FSIS has a number of resources to help consumers prevent foodborne illnesses at home," said Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety Mindy Brashears. "When gathering to celebrate our Independence Day, we urge Americans to follow our key food safety recommendations to keep their family and friends safe."

Millions of Americans suffer from foodborne illness each year, resulting in roughly 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But with key food safety steps easily integrated into your cookout plans, hosts can provide everyone with a great time this Fourth of July.

Getting Ready

  • The easiest way to stop the spread of bacteria around the kitchen is by washing your hands. Before starting, make sure you wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Dry them with a clean towel or disposable paper towel.
  • Wash your hands immediately after handling meats and poultry. This is the best way to avoid cross-contamination of other foods, spice containers, or preparation surfaces.
  • Set your food station table with items that can help you keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot. This will help to keep perishable items out of the danger zone (40-140°F).

Cooking to the Safe Temperature

  • Regardless of everyone's tastes, it is important to ensure that all meat and poultry is cooked to the safe minimum internal temperatures as measured by a food thermometer.
  • Beef, pork, lamb and veal (steaks, roasts and chops): 145°F with a three-minute rest time
  • Fish: 145°F
  • Ground meats (beef, lamb, veal, pork): 160°F
  • Whole poultry, poultry breasts and ground poultry: 165°F

Keeping Food Safe

  • If you plan to have a burger or hot dog toppings bar with items like mayo, sliced tomatoes or avocado, be sure to keep them cold by placing them on a tray of ice. Be sure to replenish the ice as needed!
  • Perishable food items should not be left outside for more than two hours if the temperature is at or below 90°F, and only one hour if the temperature is at or above 90°F.
  • Any leftovers should be refrigerated within 2 hours (1 hour if temperatures are at or above 90°F) of being placed outside. If you are not sure how long food has been sitting out, throw it out immediately.
     

