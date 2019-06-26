Bill doubles death benefits for families of fallen first responders

(WSIL) -- Families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters will get more help paying for services for their loved ones.

Wednesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 2028, doubling the death benefits for those like the family of Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Troy Chisum. Tuesday, the 39 year old was killed in the line of duty.



Previous law set in 1999 capped state reimbursements for burial costs at $10,000, but the new law raises that cap to $20,000, effective for deaths from June 30, 2018, onward.



"While no amount of money can ease the terrible grief of families who have lost their loved ones because they were killed in the line of duty, I hope we can at least lessen the financial burden of an immeasurable loss of our state's finest," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. "My heart breaks for the families, friends and fellow first responders every time a brave soul leaves us in the noblest of ways. A grateful state will always honor your legacies."

A memorial fund has been set up to help Chisum's family. Donations to the family can be made at the following locations:

Mid America National Bank - Canton, Illinois

GoFundMe – "Deputy Troy Chisum Memorial Fund"

"Deputy Chisum was a four and a half year veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. He was a paramedic with the Fulton County Emergency Medical Association (EMA), was a member of the West Central Special Response Team, and the ILEAS WMD/SRT Team, Region 6," said Sheriff Jeff Standard. "On behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Chisum. Deputy Chisum dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered."