Cleanup continuing at Indiana's planned Ohio River port site

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (AP) - Indiana officials are allowing more time for environmental cleanup of the Ohio River site that they've targeted for a possible new shipping port.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office says the state has extended until the end of this year its option to buy up to 725 acres near Lawrenceburg, just west of the Indiana-Ohio state line. A development company bought the land after Indiana Michigan Power Co. closed its Tanners Creek coal-fired electricity generating plant in 2015.

The Ports of Indiana Commission first reached its $8 million deal for the site in 2017. It expected to complete the purchase by the end of 2018 but had previously extended that deadline until the end of this month.

Holcomb supports the new port, but a timeline and funding source remain undecided.

