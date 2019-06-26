McClure mayor fears additional road closures

MCCLURE (WSIL) -- McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillon is worried additional roadways could soon close as seep water rises.

Dillon told News 3, she's concerned that Route 3 going toward Anna could flood even more and be blocked off in the near future.

On June 21, the Illinois Department of Transportation closed off Route 3 from McClure to Route 146. That same day, IDOT also closed off Route 146 to East Cape Girardeau.

Dillon previously warned residents that those roadways could be blocked off. She told locals to stock up on groceries, gas and medicine.

Now she fears that if the other section of Route 3 closes, the village would become secluded.

"People can't get out to get groceries. I'm sure we can find some big taller trucks, the village owns one. We might be able to get that through," Dillon explains. "But if they close it and do not give us access in a high, taller truck, then I don't know what we will do."

At this point, Grapevine Trail is also unsafe to drive on due to flooding. The roadway goes from McClure to Anna and Jonesboro.

Route 3 south after the Route 146 intersection going toward Gale, has also been closed for some time.

The mayor says this seep water will continue to rise even as the Mississippi River falls. She believes things might not dry up for a couple of months.