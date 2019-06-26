Bost announces technical assistance program for Alexander County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bost announces technical assistance program for Alexander County

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- U.S Representative Mike Bost, of Murphysboro, announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has selected Alexander County as one of 47 jurisdictions nationwide to participate in a rural economic development program. USDA partners will collaborate for two years with Alexander County, as well as nearby counties in Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee, to help create long-term economic plans for the region where the Mississippi and Ohio rivers converge. 
 
"I am pleased to see the USDA has selected Alexander County to participate in this important partnership," said Bost. "The technical assistance provided will help ensure that Alexander County has the tools and resources necessary to improve infrastructure, kickstart economic growth, and encourage new growth in the population that can be sustained in the future. I believe this can be an important step forward for the county."
 
The USDA is partnering the local counties with Purdue University Extension, University of Kentucky's Community & Economic Development Initiative, and the Rural Community Assistance Partnership.

