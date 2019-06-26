Neighborhood Co-op receives grant money for low-income shoppers

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Neighborhood Co-op in Carbondale receives grant funding to encourage low-income shoppers to eat healthy.

The money comes from the Link Up Illinois Program, funded by Experimental Station, a non-profit organization in Chicago.

The USDA is a main source of support for the non-profit. For every dollar someone with a Link Card spends, the Co-Op will offer a dollar of credit for other Link-eligible food.

General Manager Francis Murphy said this helps the Co-op offer affordable food, "It also, as a secondary benefit, helps increase purchases of local products from local growers, from local farmers. Some of them report that they're selling twice as much to the co-op as they have previously because of this program."

Customers receive up to $25 a day through the program. It runs until the end of the year.