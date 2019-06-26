IEMA seeks millions of dollars for flood-related repairs

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- State officials are getting the ball rolling on disaster assistance due to flooding. Members of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) say they're pushing for President Donald Trump to make a disaster declaration for the area because of the severe flooding.

Officials hope that will help them secure $19 million dollars in federal funding.

Curtis Caldwell with IEMA hosted a workshop at John A. Logan College Wednesday to help explain to local officials the first steps of a disaster relief program.

"We look at that infrastructure cost and clean up cost damages cost and that's what were trying to capture," says Caldwell.

Funds are distributed on behalf of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help counties throughout the region.

Caldwell says the money would help pay for repairs due to the flooding as well as reimbursements to communities that have already paid for repairs because of flooding which began in March.

Officials with Illinois Emergency Management Agency encourage city leaders to contact them if they have experienced any issues related to flooding.