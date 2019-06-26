IEMA seeks millions of dollars for flood-related repairs

CAIRO (WSIL) -- Southern 7 Health Department has launched its PrEP program and is still waiting for its first patient.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging everyone to be food safe as they cook out this Fourth of July to keep the celebration free from illness-causing bacteria.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- State officials are getting the ball rolling on disaster assistance due to flooding.
(WSIL) -- Families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters will get more help paying for services for their loved ones.
WSIL - The severe weather threat for the night starting to wind down.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Neighborhood Co-op in Carbondale receives grant funding to encourage low-income shoppers to eat healthy.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- U.S Representative Mike Bost, of Murphysboro, announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has selected Alexander County as one of 47 jurisdictions nationwide to participate in a rural economic development program.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillon is worried additional roadways could soon close as seep water rises.
(WSIL) -- Nearly 40,000 fireworks are being recalled just before the 4th of July holiday after an 8-year-old boy lost his hand.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Illinois Attorney General says John A. Logan College held an illegal closed-door meeting about layoffs.
