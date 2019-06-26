Nearly 40,000 fireworks recalled ahead of July 4th

(WSIL) -- Nearly 40,000 fireworks are being recalled just before the 4th of July holiday after an 8-year-old boy lost his hand. Some of them were sold in neighboring states including Indiana and Michigan.

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product.

Wednesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission posted four separate recalls of the nearly 70 (67) different varieties of fireworks involved in the recall.

Grandma's Fireworks

This recall includes 25,000 fireworks of 18 different varieties sold at Grandma's Fireworks in West College, Indiana.

You can click here to see the brand name, product name, and item numbers.

GS Fireworks

This recall involves 26 different consumer fireworks.

These fireworks were sold at GS Fireworks in Wyoming, Michigan

You can click here to see the brand name, product name and the item numbers.

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill's Fireworks

This recall involves about 11,000 fireworks of 22 different varieties.

These were sold exclusively at Patriot Pyrotechnics in Sheridan, Michigan

You can click here to see the brand name, product name and the item numbers.

G-Force Artillery Shell Fireworks

This recall involves the G-Force Artillery Shells packaged in a box of six with the tube included.

They were sold at Keystone Fireworks locations in Pennsylvania.

You can click here to see more details from the CPSC.