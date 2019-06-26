Nearly 40,000 fireworks recalled ahead of July 4th

(WSIL) -- Nearly 40,000 fireworks are being recalled just before the 4th of July holiday after an 8-year-old boy lost his hand.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Illinois Attorney General says John A. Logan College held an illegal closed-door meeting about layoffs.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- Fisher will receive day-for-day credit, meaning he will have to serve a minimum of 17.5 years.
(WSIL) - Storms popping up this afternoon in southeast Missouri will spread slowly east bringing a chance of storms to most in the region before evening.
AVON (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Fulton County deputy is now in custody.
JOHNSON CO. (WSIL) -- Traffic stops along Interstate 24 lead to three arrests and the discovery of 67 pounds of cannabis.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Can we put Tuesday on repeat? Unfortunately, we have more scattered showers and storms on the way Wednesday afternoon.
MARION (WSIL) -- A new name is in the running for Williamson County commissioner.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The LGBTQ community demanded answers from lawmakers who represent them in Springfield during a town hall Tuesday night.
(WSIL) -- Pizza Hut is bringing back its iconic logo.
