Nearly 40,000 fireworks recalled ahead of July 4th - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Nearly 40,000 fireworks recalled ahead of July 4th

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Nearly 40,000 fireworks are being recalled just before the 4th of July holiday after an 8-year-old boy lost his hand. Some of them were sold in neighboring states including Indiana and Michigan.

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. 

Wednesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission posted four separate recalls of the nearly 70 (67) different varieties of fireworks involved in the recall.

Grandma's Fireworks

This recall includes 25,000 fireworks of 18 different varieties sold at Grandma's Fireworks in West College, Indiana.
You can click here to see the brand name, product name, and item numbers.

GS Fireworks

This recall involves 26 different consumer fireworks.
These fireworks were sold at GS Fireworks in Wyoming, Michigan
You can click here to see the brand name, product name and the item numbers.

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill's Fireworks

This recall involves about 11,000 fireworks of 22 different varieties. 
These were sold exclusively at Patriot Pyrotechnics in Sheridan, Michigan
You can click here to see the brand name, product name and the item numbers.

G-Force Artillery Shell Fireworks

This recall involves the G-Force Artillery Shells packaged in a box of six with the tube included.
They were sold at Keystone Fireworks locations in Pennsylvania.
You can click here to see more details from the CPSC.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.