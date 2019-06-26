6 children among 8 people injured in fatal New Mexico crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CUERVO, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a Missouri woman has died in a car crash on a New Mexico highway that injured eight other people including six children.

New Mexico State Police say 63-year-old Mary Lee Kelley of St. Louis was a passenger in a van that crashed about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 40 east of Cuervo.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police say the van driven by a 30-year-old St. Louis woman struck an unoccupied SUV that was parked on the highway's shoulder.

The driver was treated at the scene for undisclosed injuries and an 18-year-old female passenger was airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital for treatment. Their names weren't released.

Police say six children in the van were transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

