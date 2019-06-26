Flight makes emergency landing in Tennessee; smoke reported

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say an American Airlines plane flying from North Carolina to Kentucky made an emergency landing in Tennessee because crew members reported smoke in the cockpit.

News outlets report the plane landed safely Wednesday morning in Blountville. Tri-Cities Airport says 52 passengers and four crew members were on board. First responders had already arrived by the time the plane landed. No injuries were reported.

Flight 4890 was traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Lexington, Kentucky.

American Airlines says it rebooked passengers because of a "mechanical issue." Neither the airline nor the airport gave further details on what caused the smoke.

