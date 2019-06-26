Kentucky probation and parole officers to receive pay hike - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky probation and parole officers to receive pay hike

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say probation and parole officers are the first state employees to see their salaries increase due to an adjustment in the state's salary schedule.

Gov. Matt Bevin and his personnel secretary on Wednesday announced the first adjustment to the state's salary schedule in more than a decade.

State Personnel Secretary Thomas Stephens says hundreds of probation and parole officers are getting pay raises. He says the salary bumps will help recruit and retain the officers. He says the agency has been hit by high turnover rates.

Other state agencies can apply to personnel and budget officials in seeking salary adjustments. Stephens says high turnover rates will be a key factor in reviewing requests.

Bevin was flanked by a number of probation and parole officers in making the announcement in Lexington.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.