Judge sentences eye-gouging suspect to 35 years

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- A Perry County judge has sentenced eye-gouging suspect Allen Fisher to 35 years in prison.

Fisher was convicted by a jury in February for attacking Robert Pfister on a dead-end road, blinding Pfister in 2018.

Fisher will receive day-for-day credit, meaning he will have to serve a minimum of 17.5 years.

Fisher still faces charges in Perry County for attacking another inmate at the jail. He will be back in court for that case July 9.