Lawmaker who broke 18 bones in crash to seek re-election - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawmaker who broke 18 bones in crash to seek re-election

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker who broke 18 bones in a March crash has announced that she is seeking re-election.

Republican Rep. Rebecca Roeber, of the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit, said in a Facebook post that it's "no accident" that she will continue to work for the people of her district. The post included a photo of her mangled car.

Missouri State Highway Patrol records show that she was critically injured when her car crossed the center line on U.S. 50 and hit an oncoming vehicle. The other driver sustained minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled.

Roeber, who's 61, said in the post that the crash was the result of undiagnosed sleep apnea. She continues to receive treatment at Wilshire Place at Lakewood, a rehabilitation facility in Lee's Summit.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.