Afternoon strong storms - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Afternoon strong storms

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Storms popping up this afternoon in SEMO will spread slowly east bringing a chance of storms to most in the region before evening.  Some of the storms will produce frequent dangerous lightning, very heavy rain and gusty winds. 

Be aware of any storms that pop-up or move near you.

Jim will have an update on radar and the latest forecast this evening on News 3. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.