Parents of slain Kansas City man sue gun maker, dealer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The parents of a slain Kansas City man are suing the manufacturer of the weapon used in the shooting and the dealer accused of selling it to a former fire captain who is charged with knowingly supplying firearms to felons.

The Kansas City Star reports that Alvino and Beverly Crawford filed the wrongful death lawsuit this week in Jackson County Circuit Court on behalf of their son, Alvino Dwight Crawford Jr. Two men are charged in the 29-year-old's July 2016 killing.

The defendants include manufacturer Jimenez Arms, dealer Green Tip Arms and the former fire captain, James Samuels. Phone messages that The Associated Press left with the companies and Samuels weren't immediately returned.

Lawyers with Everytown for Gun Safety, a group backed by billionaire Michael Bloomberg, are representing Crawford's family.

