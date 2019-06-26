Illinois State Police make 3 arrests, seize 67 pounds of cannabis

JOHNSON CO. (WSIL) -- Traffic stops along Interstate 24 lead to three arrests and the discovery of 67 pounds of cannabis.

The first happened June 13 along I-24 in Johnson County. Illinois State Police say a trooper from District 22 pulled over a passenger vehicle for violating Scott's Law. A search of the vehicle uncovered 23 pounds of cannabis and 100 grams of cannabis wax.

The driver, Tanner Ausherman, and passenger, Derek Szabados, both of California, were arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $25,000 each.

The second stop happened June 18. A District 22 trooper pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation and discovered 44 pounds of cannabis and 9.5 pounds of cannabis edibles.

The driver, Robert Noble of North Carolina, was also arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. A preliminary hearing is set for July 3 in Johnson County court.

