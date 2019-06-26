Man pleads guilty to posing as woman to get boys' photos - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man pleads guilty to posing as woman to get boys' photos

Posted: Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky man who volunteered at a high school has pleaded guilty to posing as a young woman in text messages to get underage boys to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 32-year-old Bobby Cassady has been ordered to surrender to federal custody on July 31. He's been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Court records state Cassady had been a mentor and character coach at Danville High School. He was also a family friend of at least one of the juvenile male victims. Investigators found at least 99 images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

After his release from prison, authorities say Cassady will be on supervised release for the rest of his life. He's also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution.

This story has been edited to correct that man sent photos in texts, not online.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.