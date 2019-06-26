Kentucky council lowers priority on marijuana possession - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky council lowers priority on marijuana possession

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Louisville Metro Council has passed an ordinance declaring marijuana possession a low priority for officers.

The Courier-Journal reports the ordinance passed Tuesday in a 15-9 vote. It says small amounts of marijuana on a person 21 years or older will be low priority for Louisville Metro Police.

Councilman Mark Fox voted against the ordinance. He says it raises confusion surrounding possession punishment.

Councilman Brandon Coan co-wrote the ordinance. He says it isn't advocating for marijuana legalization but instead is a simple way to reform the justice system by making it less discriminatory.

The newspaper says in a review of over 21,500 cases of serious marijuana possession charges, African Americans accounted for two-thirds of those charged but make up less than one-fourth of Louisville's populations.

