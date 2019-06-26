Illinois sheriff's deputy fatally shot; suspect barricaded - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois sheriff's deputy fatally shot; suspect barricaded

Posted: Updated:

AVON, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while responding to a call in Illinois where a suspect was barricaded in a home.
  
Illinois State Police say the Fulton County sheriff's deputy was responding to a battery and disturbance call about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Avon, about 165 miles (266 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.
  
Multiple shots were fired and the sheriff's office says 39-year-old Deputy Troy Chisum died. He was a 4½-year veteran of the department and a paramedic.
  
Additional details weren't immediately released. The standoff continued hours later. A state police spokeswoman says in an email there's no update early Wednesday.
  
Sheriff Jeff Standard says Chisum "dedicated his life to the service of his community" and his "legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered."

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.