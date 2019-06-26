Illinois sheriff's deputy fatally shot; suspect barricaded

AVON, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while responding to a call in Illinois where a suspect was barricaded in a home.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Can we put Tuesday on repeat? Unfortunately, we have more scattered showers and storms on the way Wednesday afternoon.
MARION (WSIL) -- A new name is in the running for Williamson County commissioner.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The LGBTQ community demanded answers from lawmakers who represent them in Springfield during a town hall Tuesday night.
(WSIL) -- Pizza Hut is bringing back its iconic logo.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- West Frankfort City Hall will soon have a new home.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats say Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly before the House Judiciary and intelligence committees after both panels issued subpoenas to him Tuesday evening.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Local law officials say the legalization of marijuana will be a challenge for law enforcement.
(WSIL) -- It's summer vacation time, but many people who had planned a trip to the Dominican Republic are canceling those plans due to the deaths of 11 Americans who traveled to the Caribbean nation.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A new home furnishing store could soon be coming to Carbondale.
