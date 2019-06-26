Pets of the Week: June, 27 2019

WSIL -- There are cats and dogs in need of a forever home.

First up is Ryder. Ryder is a friendly Labrador Retriever mix who is 4-years-old and weighs 50 lbs. He can be found at the Perry County Human Society.

Sammie is a male cat already neutered and about 2-years-old. You can meet Sammie at the Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield.

Williamson County Animal Control in Marion is looking for a home and a name for a male Lab.

A cute Beagle in Harrisburg, who is about 3 to 5 years old, is also in need of a name and new home. He's at Saline County Animal Control. Kittens about 8-10 weeks old hope to find a new family soon. You can call Franklin County Animal Control in Benton if you are interested in taking one home.

Last is a female, 1 and a half year old and of a Bully breed. You can meet her at the adoption event on Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus in Mt Vernon. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also call the Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt Vernon 618-244-8024 for more details.

