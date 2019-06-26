Pets of the Week: June, 27 2019

(WSIL) -- In less than a week, drivers will begin paying more at the pump.
(WSIL) -- In less than a week, drivers will begin paying more at the pump.
(WSIL) -- A special prosecutor will now handle a murder case involving a Harrisburg doctor and his estranged wife.
(WSIL) -- A special prosecutor will now handle a murder case involving a Harrisburg doctor and his estranged wife.
(WSIL) -- Television star Max Wright has died. Wright rose to fame playing the character Willie in the 1980s sitcom ALF.
(WSIL) -- Television star Max Wright has died. Wright rose to fame playing the character Willie in the 1980s sitcom ALF.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- Southern 7 Health Department has launched its PrEP program and is still waiting for its first patient.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- Southern 7 Health Department has launched its PrEP program and is still waiting for its first patient.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, today warned the Trump Administration against another reckless war in the Middle East.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, today warned the Trump Administration against another reckless war in the Middle East.
ATLANTA (WSIL) -- A parent's worst nightmare played out twice for one family at the busiest airport in the world.
ATLANTA (WSIL) -- A parent's worst nightmare played out twice for one family at the busiest airport in the world.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging everyone to be food safe as they cook out this Fourth of July to keep the celebration free from illness-causing bacteria.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging everyone to be food safe as they cook out this Fourth of July to keep the celebration free from illness-causing bacteria.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- State officials are getting the ball rolling on disaster assistance due to flooding.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- State officials are getting the ball rolling on disaster assistance due to flooding.
(WSIL) -- Families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters will get more help paying for services for their loved ones.
(WSIL) -- Families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters will get more help paying for services for their loved ones.
WSIL - The severe weather threat for the night starting to wind down.
WSIL - The severe weather threat for the night starting to wind down.