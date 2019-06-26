Louisville plans to clear 2 more homeless camps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's largest city plans to clear two more homeless camps in the coming weeks.

Eric Friedlander is the director of Resilience and Community Services in Louisville and he told The Courier Journal on Tuesday that the city had given notice to dozens living under highway overpasses along Brook Street 21 days to vacate. He cited "health and safety concerns."

The city has closed four other homeless camps this year and railroad company CSX evacuated a large camp on its property in April.

The newspaper reports the city doesn't have enough shelter beds and affordable housing, so displaced people have moved to other homeless campsites around the city.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.