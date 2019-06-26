Police identify transgender woman found dead in Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police identify transgender woman found dead in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police have identified a transgender woman whose body was found at a Kansas City home.

Police say 32-year-old Brooklyn Lindsey was found dead early Tuesday on the porch of a home in northeast Kansas City.

The cause of her death has not been released.

KSHB-TV reports neighbors told police they heard an argument and gunshots around the time Lindsey's body was found.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton says the agency is aware of the death but it is currently being investigated by police.

