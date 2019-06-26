Off-duty police officer shot in head driving through Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Off-duty police officer shot in head driving through Chicago

Posted:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Police say an off-duty officer was shot in the head while driving through the city's South Side and is in critical condition.

Police say the 25-year-old off-duty officer was driving a few blocks from the department's headquarters at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when someone in another vehicle opened fire.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the officer was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was undergoing emergency surgery.

Police say no arrests have been made.

