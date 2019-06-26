Suspect accused of luring robbery victim through dating app - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect accused of luring robbery victim through dating app

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man is accused of robbing someone at gunpoint who he lured through a dating app.

A Tuesday statement from the Kane County state's attorney's office says 20-year-old Dashaun Harvest of Elgin is charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated robbery armed with a firearm.

Police say he arranged to meet someone via the app and when the person appeared at the meeting place after midnight on Jan. 12, Harvest robbed him. The victim handed over $50 and later called police.

On Monday, Harvest appeared in Kane County bond court where a judge set bail at $200,000.

The statement didn't provide the name of a defense attorney and it wasn't clear if Harvest yet had a lawyer. His next hearing is set for July 3.

