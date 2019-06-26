Georgia police captain named new police chief in Ferguson - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Georgia police captain named new police chief in Ferguson

Posted: Updated:

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - A captain from a Georgia police department will be the new police chief in Ferguson.

The City Council voted Tuesday night to hire Jason Armstrong, a captain from the Forest Park Police Department near Atlanta.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports interim city manager Jeffrey Blume recommended hiring Armstrong over the interim chief, Frank McCall. Both are African-American.

Before the vote, several people urged the council to hire McCall, who was named interim chief in October after Delrish Moss returned to Florida to care for his ailing mother.

Moss took over after two interim chiefs filled in after the resignation of Tom Jackson, who was chief when the city was rocked by unrest after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.