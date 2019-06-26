Georgia police captain named new police chief in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - A captain from a Georgia police department will be the new police chief in Ferguson.

The City Council voted Tuesday night to hire Jason Armstrong, a captain from the Forest Park Police Department near Atlanta.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports interim city manager Jeffrey Blume recommended hiring Armstrong over the interim chief, Frank McCall. Both are African-American.

Before the vote, several people urged the council to hire McCall, who was named interim chief in October after Delrish Moss returned to Florida to care for his ailing mother.

Moss took over after two interim chiefs filled in after the resignation of Tom Jackson, who was chief when the city was rocked by unrest after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.