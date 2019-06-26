Warrant Wednesday: June 26, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Can we put Tuesday on repeat? Unfortunately, we have more scattered showers and storms on the way Wednesday afternoon.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Can we put Tuesday on repeat? Unfortunately, we have more scattered showers and storms on the way Wednesday afternoon.
MARION (WSIL) -- A new name is in the running for Williamson County commissioner.
MARION (WSIL) -- A new name is in the running for Williamson County commissioner.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The LGBTQ community demanded answers from lawmakers who represent them in Springfield during a town hall Tuesday night.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The LGBTQ community demanded answers from lawmakers who represent them in Springfield during a town hall Tuesday night.
(WSIL) -- Pizza Hut is bringing back its iconic logo.
(WSIL) -- Pizza Hut is bringing back its iconic logo.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- West Frankfort City Hall will soon have a new home.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- West Frankfort City Hall will soon have a new home.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats say Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly before the House Judiciary and intelligence committees after both panels issued subpoenas to him Tuesday evening.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats say Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly before the House Judiciary and intelligence committees after both panels issued subpoenas to him Tuesday evening.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Local law officials say the legalization of marijuana will be a challenge for law enforcement.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Local law officials say the legalization of marijuana will be a challenge for law enforcement.
(WSIL) -- It's summer vacation time, but many people who had planned a trip to the Dominican Republic are canceling those plans due to the deaths of 11 Americans who traveled to the Caribbean nation.
(WSIL) -- It's summer vacation time, but many people who had planned a trip to the Dominican Republic are canceling those plans due to the deaths of 11 Americans who traveled to the Caribbean nation.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A new home furnishing store could soon be coming to Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A new home furnishing store could soon be coming to Carbondale.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Now that the last days to plant corn and soy beans with full insurance coverage has passed, farmers will have to plan what to do with those unplanted fields.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Now that the last days to plant corn and soy beans with full insurance coverage has passed, farmers will have to plan what to do with those unplanted fields.