Warrant Wednesday: June 26, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Franklin Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

John A. Lott, 49, is wanted for failing to appear for criminal damage to property. He is described as 6'3" tall, 245 pounds and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Lott's bond is set at $5,000.

Seth A. Gunter, 20, is wanted for failing to appear for a possession of meth charge. He is described as 5'10" tall, 140 pounds and last known to be in the Benton area. Gunter's bond is set at $10,000.

Dewey L. Lyell, 30, is wanted for failing to appear for a possession of meth charge. He is described as 5'11" tall, 155 pounds and last known to be in the Marion area. His bond is set at $10,000. 

Terry L. Thompson, 53, is wanted for failing to appear for obstruction of justice/destroying evidence. He is last known to be in the Marion area and his bond is set at $5,000. 

Henry A. Stacy, 23, is wanted for failing to appear for a possession of meth charge. He is described 5'3" tall, 150 pounds and last known to be in the Zeigler area. His bond is set at $5,000. 

Stephen C. Bundy, 39, is wanted on a petition to revoke his probation on an original unlawful possession of meth charge and for failing to appear for driving on a suspended license. He is described as 6'3" tall, 210 pounds and last known to be in the Benton/Christopher area. His bond is set at $3,000. 

Brenda J. Redmon, 59, is wanted for 1st & 2nd degree theft. She is last known to be in the Johnston City area. (No Mugshot)

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.

