Scattered storms make their return Wednesday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Can we put Tuesday on repeat? Unfortunately, we have more scattered showers and storms on the way Wednesday afternoon.

Out ahead of the storm chances, heat and humidity will build Wednesday afternoon with temperatures running in the upper 80s in southern Illinois and near 90 in southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. A weak disturbance will drop in from the northwest and help fire off scattered storms during the peak of the day time temperatures.

An isolated strong storm can't be ruled out with very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. These are the types of storms we could see a couple isolated downbursts.

Once the sun goes down, the storms will begin to fade away pretty quickly.

Another round of scattered storms are possible Thursday before the heat and humidity turn up another notch later this week and weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.

