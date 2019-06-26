West Frankfort Mayor says city hall is moving

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- West Frankfort City Hall will soon have a new home.

City leaders confirmed to News 3 on Tuesday, the city hall will be moving from the current location on Jefferson Street to right along Main Street in the old Banterra Bank building.

Earlier this year the bank donated the building to the city.

During Tuesday night's council meeting, members agreed to fund the construction to fix where the ATM was on the bank's wall.

Mayor Tom Jordan said he plans for city hall to be moved into the new building by early fall.

As for the current building, the city is considering multiple options on what to do.

One of those options is to move the police station and the 911 dispatch off to the location on Jefferson Street.