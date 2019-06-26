Marion man announces candidacy for county commissioner

MARION (WSIL) -- A new name is in the running for Williamson County commissioner.

Justin Maze made his announcement at Tuesday's city council meeting, saying he's the right man, for the job.

"I've always been involved in public service in some sort of fashion, whether it be my time in the Illinois Army National Guard or my time working for the Corrections Corporations of America," said Maze. "I believe its time now to step up and serve my country served my state and I want to serve my county now."

Marion native Tim Atkisson threw his hat in the ring for commissioner in May.

