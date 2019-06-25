Search for man in Ohio River is suspended

HARDIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Hardin County Sheriff's Department has suspended the search for a man who went missing in the Ohio River Thursday night.

They say the search for Michael Rodgers has been suspended because of increased water levels, brush build up, and current speeds. Once the river recedes we will resume the search.

Family members say Michael Rodgers of Rosiclare was fishing on the Ohio River Thursday night when the boat he was on capsized. Everyone aboard made it to shore except Michael.