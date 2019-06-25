Suspect accused of trying to hire man to kill prosecutor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect accused of trying to hire man to kill prosecutor

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man charged in the May 2018 strangulation death of woman is now accused of attempting to hire a man to kill an assistant Cook County state's attorney and a witness.

Trevon Clark was charged Tuesday with two counts of solicitation of first-degree murder.

The 21-year-old Clark has been jailed since August on first-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Karalynn McNicholas, who he met through the internet. McNicholas was strangled after they argued during their second meeting.

Assistant State's Attorney Jamie Santini told Judge John F. Lyke that Clark asked another detainee in Cook County Jail for help in killing a prosecutor in his case.

Santini says Clark on June 13 was connected with a man he thought was a hit man, but really was an undercover sheriff's police officer. Clark met with the officer at the jail and allegedly agreed to pay $5,000 for the murders.

