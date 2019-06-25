Alexander County flooding: view from above

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Flooding continues to impact communities along the Mississippi River, including those in Alexander County.

Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation posted new photos from above. The tweet says the pictures were taken on Monday by the Division of Aeronautics, which surveyed the McClure-East Cape Girardeau-Gale area in Alexander County.

The pictures show floodwater over Route 3 and Route 146, which are both closed.

Serious flooding continues to affect southern and western Illinois, and on Monday the Division of Aeronautics surveyed the McClure-East Cape Girardeau-Gale area in Alexander County. #ILtraffic #ilwx pic.twitter.com/rd1I99i6EN — IDOT District 9 (@IDOTDistrict9) June 25, 2019

Another tweet detailed the pictures as follows:

Photo 1: The still-closed intersection of Illinois 3 and Illinois 146 looking north.

Photo 2: East Cape Girardeau

Photo 3: Illinois 146 just west of East Cape Girardeau.

Photo 4: At the bottom are pumps behind a levee at Illinois 3 just south of Old Illinois 3 near Gale.