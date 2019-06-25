Alexander County flooding: view from above - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Alexander County flooding: view from above

Posted: Updated:
Twitter: @IDOTDistrict9 Twitter: @IDOTDistrict9
Twitter: @IDOTDistrict9 Twitter: @IDOTDistrict9
Twitter: @IDOTDistrict9 Twitter: @IDOTDistrict9
Twitter: @IDOTDistrict9 Twitter: @IDOTDistrict9

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Flooding continues to impact communities along the Mississippi River, including those in Alexander County.

Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation posted new photos from above. The tweet says the pictures were taken on Monday by the Division of Aeronautics, which surveyed the McClure-East Cape Girardeau-Gale area in Alexander County.

The pictures show floodwater over Route 3 and Route 146, which are both closed.

Another tweet detailed the pictures as follows:

Photo 1: The still-closed intersection of Illinois 3 and Illinois 146 looking north.

Photo 2: East Cape Girardeau

Photo 3: Illinois 146 just west of East Cape Girardeau.

Photo 4: At the bottom are pumps behind a levee at Illinois 3 just south of Old Illinois 3 near Gale.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.