San Francisco is 1st major US city to ban e-cigarettes

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Flooding continues to impact communities along the Mississippi River, including those in Alexander County.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Flooding continues to impact communities along the Mississippi River, including those in Alexander County.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Illinois Attorney General says John A. Logan College held an illegal closed-door meeting about layoffs.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Illinois Attorney General says John A. Logan College held an illegal closed-door meeting about layoffs.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Now that the last days to plant corn and soy beans with full insurance coverage has passed, farmers will have to plan what to do with those unplanted fields.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Now that the last days to plant corn and soy beans with full insurance coverage has passed, farmers will have to plan what to do with those unplanted fields.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on a dispute between the Missouri state health department and a St. Louis clinic over the clinic's license to perform abortions
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on a dispute between the Missouri state health department and a St. Louis clinic over the clinic's license to perform abortions
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco became the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes after supervisors gave the measure its second and final vote Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco became the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes after supervisors gave the measure its second and final vote Tuesday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A new home furnishing store could soon be coming to Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A new home furnishing store could soon be coming to Carbondale.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WSIL) -- The show will make a final stop in Indianapolis on July 16th for open calls.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WSIL) -- The show will make a final stop in Indianapolis on July 16th for open calls.
MURRAY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Murray State alumni Steve and Elizabeth Pierson are giving back to their alma mater by establishing a scholarship that will benefit incoming first-time freshmen from Steve's native Jackson County, Illinois.
MURRAY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Murray State alumni Steve and Elizabeth Pierson are giving back to their alma mater by establishing a scholarship that will benefit incoming first-time freshmen from Steve's native Jackson County, Illinois.
(WSIL) - Muggy conditions will persist through the week, and ample humidity will make it easier for storms to pop up.
(WSIL) - Muggy conditions will persist through the week, and ample humidity will make it easier for storms to pop up.
MARSHALL CO., Ky. (WSIL) -- Surveillance video shows the moment a tornado hit a marina at Kentucky Lake Sunday.
MARSHALL CO., Ky. (WSIL) -- Surveillance video shows the moment a tornado hit a marina at Kentucky Lake Sunday.