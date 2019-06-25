John A. Logan College held illegal closed-door meeting regarding layoffs

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Illinois Attorney General says John A. Logan College (JALC) held an illegal closed-door meeting about layoffs.

On March 2, 2016, the John A. Logan College board met in closed session for an hour and ten minutes to talk about laying off 55 employees.

A letter from the Attorney General's office sent to former student trustee Brandi Husch earlier this month said only six of those minutes should have been in private.

The rest, including a heated exchange between Husch and current board chairman Bill Kilquist, should be made public.

"It is a great place filled with wonderful faculty and staff," Husch said of John A. Logan College. "It's just unfortunate what members of the board of trustees felt like they needed to do."

FROM THE ARCHIVE: JALC employees vow to fight layoffs

During the closed session, Husch criticized the college's past financial decisions. She said Kilquist responded by pointing out a previous conviction on her criminal record.

"I was not prepared for that to happen at all," Husch said.

She said it wasn't a fair comparison, "I don't feel that my decisions affected people and their jobs, losing their jobs and providing for their families."

Kilquist declined to comment for this story.

Minutes of the meeting have not been released, but the Attorney General's letter to Husch confirms the confrontation took place.

Husch said she filed a complaint when other board members told her not to speak about it during a meeting two weeks later.

Coincidentally, her time on the board ended in March, and she said she spoke out because others who feel the same way may be intimidated.

“Most of the time, when an individual that wants to disagree with the board, they do not feel comfortable doing so because they’re afraid for their jobs and their livelihoods, and being able to provide for their family," Husch said.

John A. Logan College attorney Rhett Barke said since the Attorney General decision was not a binding one, it's up to the board to decide whether to release the minutes of that meeting.

Barke said it could be addressed at the board's next meeting in July or during a special meeting if the board decides to call one.