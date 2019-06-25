"Shark Tank" auditions coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WSIL) -- Aspiring inventors, you have a chance to pitch the next great idea for ABC's "Shark Tank."

The show will make a final stop in Indianapolis on July 16 for open calls.

Open calls take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Gates open at 6 a.m. with interviews set to start at 10 a.m.

Supervising Casting Producer Mindy Zemrak said:

We have never been to Indiana for an open call and we are thrilled to see what the entrepreneurs in the Circle City have to offer. The 'Shark Tank' casting team loves heading to the Midwest for our open calls and this will be our only one this season.

Before showing up, aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged to complete an online application form and bring it with them to the open call.