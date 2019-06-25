Carbondale could soon get a HomeGoods store

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A new home furnishing store could soon be coming to Carbondale.

Tuesday evening, the Carbondale City Council will vote on a resolution to open a HomeGoods store at 1260 East Main Street.

The new store would be located in the recently demolished space between Best Buy and Dick's Sporting Goods.

HomeGoods, a TJX Company, is owned by the same parent company as TJ Maxx. On its website, the company describes HomeGoods as a place where you can find different styles of high quality merchandise for your home and experience a value unlike any other. HomeGoods stores sell a variety of items including kitchen essentials, bedding, rugs, furniture, and even things for your kids and furry family members.

Also at the meeting, the council will also vote whether to approve a liquor license for the new MOD Pizza which will be located by the AMC Theater at 1370 East Main Street.