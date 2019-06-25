Carbondale could soon get a HomeGoods store - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale could soon get a HomeGoods store

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A new home furnishing store could soon be coming to Carbondale.

Tuesday evening, the Carbondale City Council will vote on a resolution to open a HomeGoods store at 1260 East Main Street.

The new store would be located in the recently demolished space between Best Buy and Dick's Sporting Goods.

HomeGoods, a TJX Company, is owned by the same parent company as TJ Maxx. On its website, the company describes HomeGoods as a place where you can find different styles of high quality merchandise for your home and experience a value unlike any other. HomeGoods stores sell a variety of items including kitchen essentials, bedding, rugs, furniture, and even things for your kids and furry family members.

Also at the meeting, the council will also vote whether to approve a liquor license for the new MOD Pizza which will be located by the AMC Theater at 1370 East Main Street.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.