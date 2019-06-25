Farmers figure out what to do with unplanted fields

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Many local farmers will take a loss on some of their crops this year. Some had soil that was too wet for seeds or floodwaters killed what had already grown.

One of those farmers is Chris Menckowski. He farms 1,100 acres of soy beans and corn. This year, 100 acres went unplanted because the soil is too wet.

"The fields that I didn't get planted, lay next to a creek and it had a couple of feet of water on it the other day," he explains. "I do have some ground that is higher up, but it’s the soil type that just holds the moisture and don’t dry out good."

Menckowski considers himself fortunate compared to other farmers in the region that lost thousands of acres, "I couldn't imagine the process of having to take care of that and then your home being gone."

Now that the last days to plant corn and soy beans with full insurance coverage has passed, Menckowski and other farmers alike, will have to figure out what to do next.

First, his crop insurance agent will send an adjuster to assess the damage.

"They'll come out and take pictures of all the fields that have not been planted to verify that," Menckowski explains.

He says that it will be a hit to the wallet, "I carry 80 percent crop insurance on my soy beans and my corn, but preventative planting only pays 60 percent of the 80 percent." (That equals out to just 48 percent of the full value.)

Second, Menckowski will try to plant cover crops to prepare for next planting season.

"The insurance company said you could sow a crop, but you just can’t harvest it," Menckowski says. "I’m just wanting something to keep the weeds down, keep the soil where it’s supposed to belong."

In the meantime, he plans on keeping an eye on the acres of corn and soy beans that were planted.

"Make sure it's good, got it up, got a good stand," Menckowski adds.