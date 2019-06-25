Woman faces fines in weekend caracal cat incident - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman faces fines in weekend caracal cat incident

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Bloomington, Illinois officials say the owner of an exotic cat that escaped and scratched two people before being killed by police is facing a fine.

City attorney Jeff Jurgens said Tuesday the owner of the caracal cat is facing a $1,000 fine for not registering her animal and a $100 fine for permitting the cat to run at large.

Police spokesman John Fermon says after attacking a 32-year-old woman and her daughter Sunday, the cat also tried to attack a medium-sized dog.

Fermon says the cat was shot to death after it was observed acting erratically and approached police and a group of bystanders.

The caracal is a medium-sized wild cat native to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and India. Bloomington doesn't have an ordinance specifically concerning exotic animals, but officials say there are registration requirements for both dogs and cats.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.