Murray State University scholarship established for southern Illinois students

MURRAY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Murray State alumni Steve and Elizabeth Pierson are giving back to their alma mater by establishing a scholarship that will benefit incoming first-time freshmen from Steve's native Jackson County, Illinois.

Starting in the fall of 2020, incoming freshmen at Murray State from Jackson County — especially Murphysboro High School — will have the opportunity to apply for the Steve & Elizabeth Pierson Endowed Scholarship.

"Murray State is a special place to Elizabeth and me and prepared us extremely well for our respective careers," Steve said. "Our family is a family of educators, including my mother, Thelma Pierson, who taught for over 25 years at Murphysboro High School. The endowment is a way to show our appreciation to Murray State, to the educators at MHS and to our families. We are excited to help provide opportunities for students from Murphysboro to take advantage of Murray State."

Applicants must carry a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale and have participated in service organizations, high school government organizations and/or athletics and served the school as a member or leader of an organization or team. Financial need may also be considered.