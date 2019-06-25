St. Louis County to review possible wrongful convictions - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis County to review possible wrongful convictions

Posted: Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell is establishing a new division to review cases of possible wrongful convictions.

Bell, a Democrat who was elected in November, announced plans for his Conviction and Incident Review Unit on Tuesday. A national search is beginning for the director of the division, which will answer only to Bell.

In addition to wrongful convictions, the division will review cases of officer-involved shootings and allegations of police misconduct.

Bell's office cites data showing that more than 2,400 people have been exonerated after wrongful convictions in the U.S. over the past three decades, including 50 in Missouri. He says it is "imperative to critically review cases where credible challenges are raised."

Bell says more than 30 other prosecutors across the U.S. have established similar programs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.