Lawsuit says North Dakota laws force abortion doctors to lie

By DAVE KOLPACK

Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota's sole abortion clinic is suing over two state laws it believes tells doctors to lie, including one measure passed this year requiring physicians to tell women that they may reverse a so-called medication abortion if they have second thoughts.

The federal complaint by the Red River Women's Clinic and others also targets a law requiring doctors to tell patients that abortion terminates "the life of a whole, separate, unique, living human being."

The suit says the laws violate the First Amendment rights of doctors by forcing them to "convey false information and non-medical statements" to patients. It asks a judge to block enforcement.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem was not immediately available for comment but said earlier when asked about the possibility of a lawsuit that he will be required to defend the current laws.

