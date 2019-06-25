WATCH: Tornado strikes marina at Kentucky Lake

MARSHALL CO., Ky. (WSIL) -- Surveillance video shows the moment a tornado hit a marina at Kentucky Lake Sunday.

The National Weather Service found preliminary EF-1 tornado damage at Moors Resort & Marina in Marshall County.

Our damage survey team has found preliminary EF-1 tornado damage at Moors Marina along KY Lake in Marshall County. pic.twitter.com/FNUq5HfEiG — NWS Paducah (@NWSPaducah) June 24, 2019

The video, published to Facebook and YouTube Monday, shows a boat dock being torn apart and debris flying in the air.

No injuries were reported. Moors Resort & Marina is open.