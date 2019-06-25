WATCH: Tornado strikes marina at Kentucky Lake - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WATCH: Tornado strikes marina at Kentucky Lake

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager

Credit: Moors Resort & Marina Credit: Moors Resort & Marina

MARSHALL CO., Ky. (WSIL) -- Surveillance video shows the moment a tornado hit a marina at Kentucky Lake Sunday. 

The National Weather Service found preliminary EF-1 tornado damage at Moors Resort & Marina in Marshall County. 

The video, published to Facebook and YouTube Monday, shows a boat dock being torn apart and debris flying in the air. 

No injuries were reported. Moors Resort & Marina is open. 

