Pastor accused of taking inappropriate photos resigns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The pastor of a Catholic church in Kentucky has resigned following accusations he took inappropriate pictures of students during the parish's field day.

The Courier-Journal reports church leaders announced the resignation from Rev. Jeff Gatlin in a June 17 email to parishioners of St. Francis of Assisi in Louisville.

Gatlin was accused of "inappropriate picture taking" during the field day May 13. In an email to parents May 20, Gatlin wrote he didn't believe he had done anything wrong. Further details have not been released regarding the photos.

Parish leaders sent an email to parishioners May 31 stating Gatlin was getting treatment for chemical dependency and depression.

Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said Child Protective Services reviewed what happened on field day. They found that no criminal activity took place.

