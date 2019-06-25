Muggy means more chances for storms - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Muggy means more chances for storms

(WSIL) - Muggy conditions will persist through the week. 

Ample humidity will make it easier for pop-up storms to fire, and with waves of instability moving past, we are all likely to see more rain during the next few days. 

Some storms could be strong late Wednesday. 

Jim will have the updated forecast on News 3 this evening. 

