Gander Outdoors holding open job interviews

MARION (WSIL) -- The new Gander Outdoors in Marion is holding open interviews this week.

The former Gander Mountain store has been closed since May 2017. Camping World bought the company and kept the intellectual property rights, including the name.

Store manager Billy Roseberry said the company plans to hire 50 people and all positions are open.

Anyone interested should come dressed and prepared for an interview and have a resume on hand.

Open interviews Wednesday will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Thursday and Friday, interviews will be conducted between noon and 7 p.m.

Roseberry also said the store will largely be the same as before, plus an RV dealership and service center.

He expects the store to re-open in the early fall, depending on construction of the service center.