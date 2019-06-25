Woman accused of swimming across river to escape capture - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman accused of swimming across river to escape capture

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Columbia woman has been arrested after swimming across a river to escape capture.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 25-year-old Jasmine Bronger initially took off while deputies were arresting a 55-year-old Sedalia man on outstanding warrants. The Cooper County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopters assisted in the search after she allegedly swam across the Lamine River.

The release says she was arrested just before 5 p.m. Monday on an outstanding Boone County burglary and theft warrant after she was spotted walking toward a home. She is being held in the Cooper County Detention Center on suspicion of drug possession, property damage, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property. She hasn't yet been formally charged in that case.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

