On the Trail: Explore the great outdoors by horseback

WSIL -- We're hitting the trail a little higher off the ground this week where we can sit back and relax at Giant City Stables, located just outside of Carbondale.

After introductions and signing the necessary paperwork Ramona Twellman, owner of Giant City Stables, says the horses have a work schedule just like we do, and it’s time to get them ready. Whether it’s cleaning their hooves or brushing them down, grooming is one of the most important steps to prevent sores and the loss of a shoe. A loss of a shoe would keep them off the trails until it could be repaired.

After grooming, the saddle blanket, saddle pad, saddle and bridle are ready to be put on. Once the horse is all tacked up, it's time to ride.

Francisco Avila guided us 3.2 miles through hills and the forest for an hour-long adventure. If you like horses but you don’t want to ride they are also looking for volunteers to help with their therapeutic riding program.

Twellman says, “They assist with the riding for people with disabilities. They’re side walking to help them interpret the directions, to help with mounting and dismounting and to just interact, some socialization for the kids.”

Whether you decide to hit the trail or volunteer, working with the horses is a unique way to enjoy the outdoors.

For more information on Giant City Stables, click here.