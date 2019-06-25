2 killed, 7 wounded over violent 15-hour span in St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 killed, 7 wounded over violent 15-hour span in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say two people have been killed and seven others wounded over a violent 15-hour span in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shootings - eight in all - happened between noon Monday and 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police haven't said if the shootings were connected and don't know who the culprit is in any of the attacks.

One of the homicide victims was an unidentified woman who was found shot to death on a parking lot behind a dinner theater. Police identified the other victim as 39-year-old Antwan Oglesby. He was found dead on a sidewalk.

Three of the surviving victims were critically hurt, including a 37-year-old man who was followed home by two teenagers. The other four who were wounded were hospitalized in stable condition.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

