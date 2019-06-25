FTC effort cracks down on more than 1B 'loathed' robocalls - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

FTC effort cracks down on more than 1B 'loathed' robocalls

CHICAGO (AP) - The Federal Trade Commission cracking down on illegal robocalls, including dozens of actions against domestic operations responsible for more than 1 billion calls.

FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Andrew Smith said Monday the agency wouldn't "let up for a second in going after these scoundrels."

The FTC says "Operation Call it Quits" aims to stop what it describes as "universally loathed" pre-recorded telemarketing calls. The effort also includes consumer education and promoting technology solutions to block robocalls and combat caller ID spoofing.

The FTC is partnering with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. Smith says last year the FTC received 3.8 million robocall complaints, or more than 10,400 complaints per day. He urged those who receive robocalls to hang up, block the call and then report it .

