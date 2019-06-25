Police: 14-year-old Grandview boy's death a homicide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 14-year-old Grandview boy's death a homicide

Posted: Updated:

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) - Grandview police say the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy is being investigated as a homicide.

The Kansas City Star reports police went to a Grandview home Monday night after receiving a report of a shooting.

The teenager's body was found inside the home. Police say he died from an apparent gunshot wound.

No suspect description or further information has been released.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.